Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 819,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $14,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Relx by 844.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 314,134 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.84) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.04) to GBX 2,700 ($34.50) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.23) to GBX 2,915 ($37.25) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.85) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

