Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

