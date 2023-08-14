Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

