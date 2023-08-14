Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,144 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 219,968 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 156,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Sony Group stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.