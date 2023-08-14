Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $200.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

