Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,909 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.30 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

