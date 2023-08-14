Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON opened at $190.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

