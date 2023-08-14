Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

