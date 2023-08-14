Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,945 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,104.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188,637 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

