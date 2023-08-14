Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

