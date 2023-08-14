Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

