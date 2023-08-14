CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,189,000 after acquiring an additional 148,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.48 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

