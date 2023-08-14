Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,451 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

