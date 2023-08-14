Lisk Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $119.40 million and $1.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001905 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

