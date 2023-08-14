Stratis Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.16 million and $1.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.21 or 0.06286207 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,171,649 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

