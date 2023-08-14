Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $188.20 million and $8.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 574,269,969 coins and its circulating supply is 574,273,976 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

