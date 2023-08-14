Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $100.78 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

