Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Decreases By 27.0%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCORF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

