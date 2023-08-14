Piper Sandler Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $46.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PARR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

PARR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.