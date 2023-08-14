Truist Financial Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $20.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CRGY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

