KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

KORE opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KORE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KORE Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KORE Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 226,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KORE Group by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

