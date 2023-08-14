St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in July

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,023.0 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STJPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,300 ($16.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.67) to GBX 1,063 ($13.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

