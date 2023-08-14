Loop Capital Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.93 on Friday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,334,807 shares of company stock worth $489,153,103. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 2.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

