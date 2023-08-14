indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $3,064,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 709,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

