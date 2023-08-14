Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Increases By 8.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.

Fibra Terrafina Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.92 on Monday. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fibra Terrafina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

