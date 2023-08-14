Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Down 2.5 %

RBLX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Roblox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

