Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vertex

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,881.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,698,850 shares of company stock worth $31,855,432. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

