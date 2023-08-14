EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) EVP Sells $1,596,138.18 in Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.99 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,655,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

