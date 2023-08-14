Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,584,390.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66.

On Friday, July 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42.

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $528.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $538.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

