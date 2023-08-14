Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,474,460.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,474,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $418,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.0 %

LPG stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.98.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

