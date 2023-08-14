Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells $1,422,982.00 in Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 27.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.