The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,402,480.96 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ODP Stock Down 5.7 %

ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,269,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

