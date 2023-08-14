The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,402,480.96 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ODP Stock Down 5.7 %
ODP stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
