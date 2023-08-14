Charles D. Lake II Sells 16,040 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.
Aflac Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
