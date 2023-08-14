Insider Buying: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.2 %

SMCI opened at $254.43 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

