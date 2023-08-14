Insider Buying: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.2 %
SMCI opened at $254.43 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.