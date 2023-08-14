Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $649,000.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGIO stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

