Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $649,000.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,163.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
AGIO stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
View Our Latest Report on AGIO
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.