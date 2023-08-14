Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $775,984.48 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 199,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $775,984.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,405 shares in the company, valued at $540,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, Patricia Nakache sold 1,612 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $5,593.64.

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $110,535.84.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,999 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $129,997.40.

On Thursday, May 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $21,605.74.

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $84,650.23.

ThredUp Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 22.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.