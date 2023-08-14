ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 47,500 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 591,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 95,270 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 627,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

