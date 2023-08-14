ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 47,500 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
