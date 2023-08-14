Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Sells $1,152,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

