ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,427.27% and a negative return on equity of 86.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

