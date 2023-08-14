Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $956.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.92. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Powell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

