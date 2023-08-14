Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $10.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

PLUG stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,866 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

