Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.67 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

