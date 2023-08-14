Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $1,719,200.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $883,514,136.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Asana Price Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.