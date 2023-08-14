Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys $1,719,200.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $883,514,136.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.21. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Asana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

