Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $2,012,335.71 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.