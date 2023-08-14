Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $2,012,335.71 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

