Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

RWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

