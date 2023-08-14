Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at B. Riley

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
RWAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Price Performance
Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.