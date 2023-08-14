Till Capital (TILCF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Till Capital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

This table compares Till Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.15 Till Capital Competitors $15.10 billion -$207.87 million -22,963.17

Till Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -1.89% -0.82% -0.01%

This table compares Till Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 568 2891 2671 162 2.39

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Till Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Till Capital has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Till Capital peers beat Till Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

