Insider Selling: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Major Shareholder Sells $22,951,500.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.63 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,645,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

