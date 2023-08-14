Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman Sells $8,570,601.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $70.17 on Monday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

