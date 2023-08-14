Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Director Sells $6,308,500.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

