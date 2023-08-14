Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman Sells $8,570,601.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

